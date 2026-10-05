Major Renovations Coming to Historic Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Shea’s Performing Arts Center embarks on a new journey with a $34.5 million project to expand
and renovate the historic building. Brian Higgins, president and CEO of Shea’s Buffalo discusses
the changes coming to the theatre as it celebrates its 100th year in operation. “We clearly need
more space,” Higgins said. The renovations are being done in hopes to make the theatre more
accessible and comfortable for patrons, adding a number of additional bathroom fixtures and
concessions throughout the new space. The construction is expected to be completed in September 2027.
By: Adrianna Miller
and renovate the historic building. Brian Higgins, president and CEO of Shea’s Buffalo discusses
the changes coming to the theatre as it celebrates its 100th year in operation. “We clearly need
more space,” Higgins said. The renovations are being done in hopes to make the theatre more
accessible and comfortable for patrons, adding a number of additional bathroom fixtures and
concessions throughout the new space. The construction is expected to be completed in September 2027.
By: Adrianna Miller