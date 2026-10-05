Traveling artist showcases paintings and positivity
Traveling artist Meagan Jean stands behind a rolling cart, making her next piece of jewelry. She set up on Elmwood Avenue outside the bustling Caffe Aroma on Saturday, Sept. 26, showcasing her business, Creative Infinite Being, to the community.
She sells handmade necklaces and bracelets, along with vibrant paintings. Everything comes with positive affirmations to rid one of self-doubt and spread good vibes.
“It’s a really nice community full of creativity,” Jean said. “This is a great street to be on in general, anyone is welcome to set up here.”
Jean said that this isn’t a job she has to do. Instead, it’s a job she “gets” to do. Meeting amazing people along the way and working on her social skills is a bonus that comes with it.
By: Matthew Barton