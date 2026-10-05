Kurt Treeby goes solo at Hallwalls
Prominent Buffalo artist makes a splash with latest exhibit, “I’ve Got Next”
Kurt Treeby is no stranger to Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center. He’s participated in its annual Members Exhibition for two decades and has been around the Buffalo art scene for nearly three decades.
He’s also no stranger to solo exhibitions, having showcased his work at the Burchfield Penny Art Center in 2021 and the Buffalo Arts Studio in 2005 and 2018.
A solo exhibition at Hallwalls, however? That’s treading into new territory, and the same can be said for the art he brought with him.
On Friday, Sept. 18, Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, located at 341 Delaware Ave, opened Buffalo native Kurt Treeby’s latest exhibit, “I’ve Got Next,” to the public. It is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 30, with gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The exhibit consists of five playable, retro-influenced video games, a complete departure from Treeby’s typical fiber-art work. Despite the style shift, he continued to draw inspiration from historical art to make the games, reimagining the work of Picasso and other renowned artists in an unexpected
medium.
He was wrestling with two deceptively simple questions. “Could I make a video game and present it as art? And, what can this old imagery say?” Treeby said. He put those pending questions to the test,
starting in 2023, as he set out to find an answer.
His transition from fiber-based artwork to software-based artwork came with trials and tribulations. Luckily, through watching numerous YouTube tutorials, including a 13-hour tutorial series, he started to get the hang of the video game-making process, completing his first game, “Endless Column,” within
six months. That’s when trouble arose.
“Then I kind of stopped, because I knew that if I was going to keep going, I would need funding for tech,” Treeby said. He was stuck at a crossroads …until he wasn’t.
“I found out about a grant through the New York State Council on the Arts… I applied to that, and got it,” Treeby said. This gave him funding for 2024, and it was off to the races. Now equipped with everything he needed, he completed two more games and, by the end of the year, was on the hunt for a hosting venue.
No dice.
Treeby got back to work, keeping his creative juices flowing. He went on to complete two more games in 2025, reaching five in total. That’s when Hallwalls came knocking.
“In my world of art and artists … I’m amazed that nobody ever really talks about video games,” John Massier said, the curator at Hallwalls who accepted Treeby’s exhibition. He is now the chief curator at the Burchfield Penny Art Center. “In a way, they’re the most interesting art form that we have in our popular culture,” Massier said.
Massier has known Treeby for many years, and his artistic career curveball caught him by surprise, though he knew he’d find success. “He’s diligent, he’s attentive … when you’re dealing with professional artists, people that are committed to their art career, they tend to step up to the plate,” Massier said.
The exhibition’s confirmation gave Treeby, Massier, and Hallwalls a great sense of pride.
Now, after countless years of hard work and many artistic accomplishments, it feels fair to ask: how does an artist like Kurt Treeby stay committed? The love of art? Yes, but something else too.
Teaching.
Treeby has been teaching all across Western New York for almost as long as he’s been an artist. He currently teaches studio art and design at SUNY Erie Community College.
“It keeps me active; I think that’s what’s most important,” Treeby said. “Teaching art, being in an art department, and being around other people who are making art, either your colleagues or students … I’m always in it.”
Next on Treeby’s plate is finding more venues to exhibit “I’ve Got Next,” and during that process, he plans to continue making video games while circling back to his expertise in fiber-based artwork.
“It’s important, as artists, that we challenge ourselves.”
Very few artists challenge themselves like Kurt Treeby.