Allen Street in Buffalo, has a new late-night restaurant now that F.A.T., or Food After Ten, has opened at 253 Allen St. in spring 2026. The restaurant, which was previously a food trailer, is now open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. and serves food from a scratch-only kitchen. The owner, Zach Russell, said opening the restaurant has been a goal of his for many years. The food trailer served as a way for Russell to test the business before moving into a permanent location. “The food trailer was what we always called, like, the sandbox to see what worked and what didn't work with people,” Russell said. After moving to Allen Street, Russell hopes F.A.T. can help bring more activity to the area in hopes of bringing back the liveliness of Allen Street.