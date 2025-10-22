New Developments Aim To End Buffalo Homelessness
Driving through the streets of Buffalo, you may notice homeless people gathered under bridges or at intersections asking for money.
Recently, there has been a push from the local government, independent organizations, and generous individuals to lower the homeless rate and create living arrangements for these people in need.
According to the Partnership for the Public Good, Buffalo has both a crisis of abandoned housing and a severe homelessness crisis. This is evident simply by walking around the city.
Due to the increasing number of people in need, many organizations have been solely focused on helping these vulnerable individuals.
The Homeless Alliance of WNY was established in 1992 by the Erie County Legislature, but has recently become a larger factor in ending homelessness. The organization has housed over 1,300 individuals, connected over 6,100 to services, and has collected over $19 million to combat this problem. This West Buffalo agency is located on Delaware Avenue.
Continuum of Care Supervisor Daniella Gallego believes homelessness is a problem that can be solved. “By collaborating with community partners and making clear decisions, we can overstep these barriers to help those in need,” Gallego said.
The agency also hosts events and gatherings to spread awareness. People can volunteer or donate during these events, which provide meals to the needy.
According to the Homeless Alliance of WNY, there are 1,230 sheltered homeless people in Erie County. This is over 200 more than the count in 2024, and the goal is for all homeless people to be sheltered and accounted for in the future. Once this goal is near completion, the next goal of ending homelessness as a whole can start to make way.
Training Coordinator Nicole LaLonde helps put together these events and works each day to help solve the problem of homelessness. LaLonde believes the most impactful recent development is the opening of Amy’s Place of Hope at the beginning of October. This brand new shelter on Sycamore Street is named after Amy Betros, the co-founder of St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.
“They will be serving as a community access center and men’s shelter offering over 90 beds and 80 code blue cots,” LaLonde said.
These 80 beds will be used when a code blue is called in the city, meaning the weather is so extremely cold that people living in the streets could be severely injured or die from just being outside.
This new facility is set on the east side of Buffalo and was built by the organization Build Promise.
Sam DiVincenzo, executive director of Build Promise, notes the new facility has showers, laundry facilities, medical care, and a place to get haircuts. “We will be able to offer everything from mental health services to peer services,” DiVincenzo said in a press conference earlier this month.
People across the Western New York region have noticed an improvement due to these organizations. Matthew Szczepanski is a volunteer firefighter in the Buffalo area and has helped put out countless fires in the city and the surrounding area. “A major problem we see is that squatters start living in remains from a previous fire. Abandoned housing provides a space for them to live, but it is simply unsafe living conditions,” Szczepanski said.
Szczepanski says these abandoned residences are major dangers to homeless people or squatters living in them. There could be gas leaks, carbon monoxide issues, or electrical problems that could lead to spontaneous combustion.
While these abandoned places may seem like a potential solution, they are sometimes even more dangerous to sleep in than a city bench or under a highway bridge.
To help the cause to end homelessness, people can donate to organizations like the Homeless Alliance of WNY and Build Promise. The Homeless Alliance also has an Amazon wish list that contains items that could instantly help a person in need. By: Cal McTigue