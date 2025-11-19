A Taste of Jamaica at West Side Bazaar
Chef Dwayne Jones is one of many people living out their dream at the West Side Bazaar located on Niagara Street. Jones grew up in Jamaica and moved to the United States searching to start a new business where he could show off his skills learned in culinary school. “My inspiration for cooking came from my grandmother and memories in her kitchen,” Jones said. The building has eight total restaurants ranging from Congolese to Egyptian food. The restaurants are lined up similar to a mall food court with large menus stationed above each eatery. This cultural staple is one of many examples of recent developmental overhauls taking place on the West Side of Buffalo. By: Cal McTigue