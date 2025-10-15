Budding New Business Grows Popular in Elmwood Village
|Baron Burkhart and Budtender Andrew Lapenna in the lobby of The Joint
The Joint opened its doors on June 20, 2025, becoming the first licensed dispensary in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village. Despite doing no advertising, word about the business spread like wildfire throughout the neighborhood. Burkhart said many customers found them simply by walking past or hearing about the store through friends and family who frequent the area. She touches on the warm response that reflects how attitudes toward cannabis have evolved, with more residents embracing legalization and supporting small, locally owned businesses like hers. For Burkhart, the community's trust means more than sales figures or marketing campaigns — it represents a shared sense of progress and belonging.
As customers continue to discover The Joint, Burkhart and her family say they’re focused on creating a comfortable, welcoming space that stands apart from other dispensaries.
“I like to think we have a different vibe than everybody else,” Nikki Burkhart said. “We’re not sterile or cold. I just want it to be a homier feeling. I want people to come in, feel comfortable, feel safe and not feel awkward.”
That personal touch is what sets The Joint apart. Burkhart, her husband Frank, and their small team make a point to assist every customer personally. “We ask a lot of questions, make sure they’re getting the right products, and educate them as best we can,” she said. “We really care about our customers. I know it sounds cheesy, but we truly do.”
Opening the business was not an easy task. Burkhart said it took nearly a year and a half to get licensed. “I applied as soon as the window opened,” she said. “I never thought I’d actually get it — there were thousands of applicants ahead of me.” When she finally got the approval call in December of 2024, she said it felt “like a dream come true.”
Since opening, the dispensary has been embraced and accepted by the community. “We didn’t do any advertising,” Burkhart said. “People just flew through the doors. The neighborhood has been amazing. No one spoke against us when we went before the Common Council.”
Budtender Andrew Lapenna, who lives just minutes away, said The Joint reflects the culture of Elmwood Village. “Before I worked here, I went to other dispensaries that felt like Apple Stores,” he said. “This one feels real — like the actual cannabis culture I grew up with. It’s relaxed, friendly and true to the community.”
For Baron Burkhart, Nikki’s son, joining the family business has been both rewarding and eye-opening. “It’s crazy working with my parents every day,” he said. “I used to wait for them to come home from work — now I’m right there with them. It’s been awesome. I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.”
Together, the Burkharts and their staff say The Joint’s mission goes beyond selling cannabis; it’s about breaking stigma, building trust and becoming part of Buffalo’s growing story.
As The Joint continues to grow, Nikki Burkhart's goal isn’t just to run a successful dispensary but to help normalize cannabis and foster connection within the community. She hopes her family’s example shows that legal marijuana businesses can operate responsibly and bring people together. “People my age were told weed was a bad thing,” she said. “Now we know it can help people and strengthen communities.” Looking ahead, Burkhart plans to expand her product selection and continue educating customers about safe, informed use. “We’re proud to be part of this change,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s not just about cannabis — it’s about people, family and community.” By: Ahmari Stevens