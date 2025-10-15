hosted by Buffalo Holiday Market. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday this
October, the front lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus is home to a
plethora of vendors and fall activities. The market hosts a line-up of artisan
crafts, food and drink vendors as well as bounce houses, trolley rides and live
music. Every Friday at 7p.m., movie nights are hosted on the lawn in the
center of the ring of wooden chalet booths. “When it’s Gilmore Girls season
and you find the perfect little market in your backyard,” boasts their
Instagram page, comparing the cozy fall vibes of the market to that of the hit
TV show. To find more information about hours, parking and activities, visit
the Buffalo Holiday Market website. By: Grace Cole