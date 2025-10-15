Wednesday, October 15, 2025

“Falliday” Market provides weekend activities and shopping


The best way to spend a fall day this year may be at the “Falliday” Market, 

hosted by Buffalo Holiday Market. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday this 

October, the front lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus is home to a 

plethora of vendors and fall activities. The market hosts a line-up of artisan 

crafts, food and drink vendors as well as bounce houses, trolley rides and live

music. Every Friday at 7p.m., movie nights are hosted on the lawn in the 

center of the ring of wooden chalet booths. “When it’s Gilmore Girls season 

and you find the perfect little market in your backyard,” boasts their 

Instagram page, comparing the cozy fall vibes of the market to that of the hit

TV show. To find more information about hours, parking and activities, visit 

the Buffalo Holiday Market website. By: Grace Cole

