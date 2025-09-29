Monday, September 29, 2025

Shakespeare in Delaware Park's 50th Season Continues 

Have you ever wondered how Shakespeare’s plays became the world-renowned works they are? 
 “The Book of Will,” a play by Lauren Gunderson, currently being performed at Road Less Traveled Theater, answers that question. Telling the story of how Shakespeare’s contemporaries saved and compiled his works after his death, this production brings together the forces of Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) and Shakespeare in Delaware Park as the latter celebrates its 50th anniversary. 
Lisa Ludwig, executive director of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, believes this production is a great fit for their anniversary celebration. 
Photo of actors on stage
Actors on stage at RLTP

To see “The Book of Will,” get tickets here. Find the interview with Gina Gandolfo and Sarah Foote here.

