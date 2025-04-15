Waterkeeper braces for change from Washington

Jennifer Fee, communication and marketing director for Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, says the organization is highly concerned about the developments in Washington concerning funding and policy changes affecting the environment. At the beginning of March, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that it will reconsider some of its rules. This would mean a change to certain climate, wastewater and air pollution rules that are already in place. Under the new presidential administration, an executive order was also signed back in January that halted billions of dollars to a vast range of climate andenvironmental projects. By Chris Giacobello