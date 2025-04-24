Annual Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend

Amber Cullinan of Orchard Park is looking forward to the annual Cherry Blossom Festival scheduled for April 26 and 27 in the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park. “Every year I always look forward to going to see the cherry blossoms with my family. It’s such a beautiful thing to see. It’s definitely something you should see once in your life if you haven’t either,” Cullinan said. The two-day event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each day has an entertainment schedule with local musicians and more. The event will also include activities to learn about Japanese culture. By Chris Giacobello