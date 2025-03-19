Automotive industry will see price hikes after tariffs

AutoZone Floor Associate Amall Hepburn takes in prices at the store, 1608 Main St., that will likely increase now that a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports has been imposed. The automotive industry is expected to be greatly impacted. Mechanics as well as auto part retail stores are warning consumers about the price hikes they could start to see. Shift manager Brandon Gogulski says that he was notified to inform customers of these impacts. “We had a manager meeting a little after the tariffs were put into place to understand the situation it will put on us as a company,” Gogulski said. “There haven't been any price adjustments as of right now, but customers will probably begin to see that soon.” By Chris Giacobello