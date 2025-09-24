New Coffee Shop on Niagara Street
Rapid development and economic success on the West Side of Buffalo have led to the
opening of many small businesses, including the Gold Lion Coffee House located on Niagara
Street. Barista Tiffany Rothfuss believes the coffee shop is a prime example of the economic
surge happening on the west side of the city. “The shop has become very busy and many
customers tell me they are excited about the growth of the area," Rothfuss said. Jennifer
Bohlen, one of the owners of the coffee shop, also opened Local Honey Beauty Hive on Niagara
Street. An area of the city that was once an afterthought, is now bustling with small businesses
and foot traffic. By Cal McTigue