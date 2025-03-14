Canisius women's basketball ends season with MAAC loss

The Canisius women’s basketball team was eliminated from postseason contention following a 52-42 loss in the MAAC tournament to the Manhattan Jaspers. The team, led by first year head coach Tiffany Swoffard, was originally picked to be 13th in the conference and far exceeded expectations. In a post-game conference, coach Tiffany Swoffard said she is proud of the team. “They believed in the process. They worked to elevate their games, and they worked to elevate their level of cohesion to get us into the MAAC Tournament in year one. So to that group of young women, I'll never have another first team, and I am so eternally grateful for them saying yes to me, and believing, and getting us here,” Swoffard said. Leading scorer Jaela Johnson will be graduating from the program, but promising underclassmen such as Franka Wittenberg, Shariah Gailes, Yasmine Djibril, and Mary Copple are likely to return for next season. Overall, hopes ar ehigh for the future of Canisius women’s basketball. By Richard Miller