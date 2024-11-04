West Side schools ahead of state with cell-phone policies

|Erin Clifford, principal of the West Buffalo Charter School, with a cell-phone home
By Alexander Miley
Violence is on the rise, students' test scores are dipping, and students are just not paying attention in schools. Many believe these situations can be attributed to the increasing use of cell phones in schools.
Teachers and administrators do not want them in the classroom, it is a distraction, but students want to be on their phones and parents want to be able to contact their kids in case of an emergency. This is a struggle that schools have been dealing with for years.
In New York State this is becoming a big topic of discussion as there is a bill that will be debated in the Senate in January that will ban smartphones from schools. Flip phones will still be allowed so parents can keep in contact with their kids.
According to govtech.com Gov. Kathy Hochul went on a listening tour across New York to get input from teachers and parents about the potential bill.
New York State United Teachers is in support of this bill with 85% of NYSUT members supports banning cell phones and personal electronic devices for the entire school day with approved exceptions.
Schoharie Central School District, west of Albany, banned cell phones along with ear buds and smart watches two years ago and district officials have seen a decrease in violence and increased academic scores.
West Side schools have their own policies.
At West Buffalo Charter School, from kindergarten to eighth grade, has a no cell-phone policy. Students have two choices: either put them in their locker or put them in a cell phone home, which is a locked-up transportable box, that travels with the students from class to class in case they need their phone due to an emergency.
There are medical exceptions to this policy, such as for diabetic students who use a phone to track their levels.
“I think that the students are doing well without having their cell phones attached to them,” Erin Clifford, West Buffalo Charter principal, said.
If parents need to contact their children, they are allowed to contact the main office, and the administration will get a hold of the student. This calmed down a lot of parents who were worried they wouldn't be able to contact their children in the event of an emergency.
Clifford is not totally on board with the looming cell phone ban because she believes that it is important for students to have access to their phones in case of emergencies.
At Lafayette International High School, students are allowed to have their cell phones but are only allowed to go on their cell phones at breakfast from 8 - 8:20 a.m. and during their 30-minute lunch period. Individual teachers are allowed to collect students’ phones at the beginning of class periods if they choose.
There are exceptions to this rule for emergencies but if you’re caught abusing it then you lose that ability.
This is a new policy that was just implemented this year and there is an adjustment period for the students as many people are addicted to screen time, but overall, it has had a positive impact.
“The teachers feel heard,” Walter Diaz, assistant principal of the Lafayette International, said.
Diaz, who made the jump from teacher to assistant principal this year understands the struggle of teaching students who are constantly being distracted by their cell phones and supports their new policy.