Italian group pursuing Christopher Columbus bust

Neighborhood Health Center Communications Director Ginger Geoffery stands beside the former location of a bust of Christopher Columbus, which was removed during construction in 2020. There are efforts being made to ensure the bust is put in the hands of the Federation of Italian American Societies of Western New York. Federation President Peter LoJacono says says the organization wants to preserve its history by restoring and relocating the bust. The bust was life-sized and installed on a pedestal that included four bronze plaques with names of notable hospital officials. The removal of the bust from 300 Niagara St. corresponded with the removal of the full-body Columbus statue located at Prospect Park, which was vandalized and damaged. Lojacono wants to keep the Columbus bust safe. Geoffery says the statue was part of the purchase for the building replacement back in 2020. It was removed during construction, and it is in storage. By Emmanuel Rogers