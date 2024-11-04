Buffalo Holiday Market moves to West Side

The Richardson Olmsted Campus is set to host the annual Winter Market, previously held on South Park Avenue across from the Buffalo Creek Casino, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22. The new location allows for a more spacious and comfortable shopping experience. It is expected to hold 70 vendors at a time and rotate around 500 total vendors for the season. The Buffalo Holliday Market hosted its first-ever Falliday Market at the Richardson Campus for five days in October. Co-owner Jillian Cannan estimated that around 85,000 to 90,000 attended the event overall. At the same time, about 150 vendors participated in the event. By Evan Harrington