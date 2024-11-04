Olmsted Conservancy prepping parks for winter weather

Maisy Bennett cleans up some brush as part of Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's clean up in preparation of the winter season. Director of Engagement and Inclusion Zhi Ting Phua said that the conservancy has been putting its focus clearing trails of fallen branches from trees as well as any other objects that can become a hazard when walking on these trails that can become slippery. She said protecting plants and trees by covering them up to avoid any sort of frost from the low temperatures is important as well. The conservancy is asking for volunteers to help with the cleaning efforts. Phua is confident in the conservancy's plan to protect the parks ahead of winter. By Antonio Calderon