Events help Forest Lawn mark 175th year

As Forest Lawn Cemetery celebrates 175 years, it invites the public to reflect on a century and three-quarters of local history and stories. Tour guide Jane Hopkins, left, introduces visitors to the upcoming Founders of Forest Lawn Trolley Tour, which will traverse the 269-acre property. The tour aims to share stories of notable permanent residents, honor the cemetery's connection to Native land and highlight the beauty of the burial ground. Founders of the Forest Lawn Trolley Tour will take place at 10 a.m., Nov. 8, beginning at 1411 Delaware Ave. The final trolley tour, Legends on the Lawn, will be held beginning at 10 a.m., Nov. 15. Other events include the Erie County American Legion Veterans Day Ceremony, 9 a.m., Nov. 11 By Caleb Babula