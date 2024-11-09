Elmwood Bidwell apartments expected to open in April

Douglas Development Property Manager Joe Konze is looking forward to the completion of the new Elmwood Bidwell apartments. Construction for the new apartment building started in the summer of 2022 and is expected to be completed in April of 2025. “We were able to remove the steel braces that were holding up the historic facade back in March and since then, we have been able to work our way up to working on floors three through five. Apartments have been laid out and we are excited at the progress that has been made,” Konze said. The building is expected to have around 50 apartments. By Rylee Shott