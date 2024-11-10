Council takes up short-term rental issue

Delaware District Councilmember Joel Feroleto is opposed to the recent proposal to temporarily ban short term rentals that has been raised by four councilmembers. He says there is a procedure in place and deems the issue as unnecessary, though he is concerned about the existing issue with many Airb nb units out of compliance with city code. In 2019 there were 580 Airbnb units in all of Erie County, and now there are over 1,000 in Buffalo alone. The moratorium was tabled during a recent meeting for greater discussion. By Matt Szucs