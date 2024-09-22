Universalist Church marks start of Banned Books Week
In celebration of Banned Books Week,
Sept. 22-28, Sharon Walker and Mary Louise Hill, two of the founders of
the Banned Book Club within the Unitarian Universalist Church of
Buffalo, will host a sale by Burning Books bookstore
on Sept. 29 after church services. The bookstore, 420 Connecticut St.,
offers books that have received national attention due to book bans. The
church's Banned Book Club meets at 10 a.m., the fourth Saturday of each month. By Matt Szucs