Sunday, September 22, 2024

Universalist Church marks start of Banned Books Week


In celebration of Banned Books Week, Sept. 22-28, Sharon Walker and Mary Louise Hill, two of the founders of the Banned Book Club within the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, will host a sale by Burning Books bookstore on Sept. 29 after church services. The bookstore, 420 Connecticut St., offers books that have received national attention due to book bans. The church's Banned Book Club meets at 10 a.m., the fourth Saturday of each month. By Matt Szucs

