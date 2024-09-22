Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute on track for 2026 open

After breaking ground on the corner of Niagara and Hudson streets last September, the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute has faced a $8 million funding gap that organizers are hoping to close. Casimiro Rodriguez Sr., founder and president of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, said that the situation was expected. “Capital campaigns are very challenging especially during these times. The project is a $26.5 million project, and we were able to raise $18 million,” Rodriguez said. The council has plans to close that gap through new market tax credits, grant applications, and private and public donations. Rodriguez said the project is on track to finish by early 2026. By Shanice Forbes