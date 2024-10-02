Weaknesses in local health system mirror national trend

By Antonio Calderon
In a country that is known for its ability to innovate on new ideas and ways of life to create wealth, the balance of the current healthcare system in the United State shows the opposite.
A report done by NBC news showed that when compared to nine other countries in the world that have a high income, the United States ranked last when it comes to overall health care.
In the Buffalo area, medical officials were not satisfied with the current state of health care.
Paul Violanti, the director of global health education at the Jericho Road Community Health Center believes that health care within the United States is not at all in a good place.
“For all the money and resources that are put into health care within this country, there are still too many barriers placed in front of those that truly need it,” Violanti said.
He also mentioned the need for there to be more foundations and community based projects to help those in need and mentioned the Kaleida Health Foundation as being an example of what Buffalo needs more of.
Jack Cukierman, a doctor who works with diabetes and metabolism at WNY Medical on Grant Street, agrees.
“I
have had many experiences with patients who were not able to get all of the
care that would provide them with the best chance for a healthy future and it
hurts to know that it happens to so many despite being in a country that has
the resources to make things work,” Cukierman said.
Western New York Medical
An article from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration speaks on one potential way to solve health care challenges and that is through collaborative communities.
These are groups in which members of the public and commercial sectors, including the FDA, collaborate on health care concerns in order to accomplish shared goals and objectives. They may last indefinitely, are called together by interested parties, generate outcomes as needed, and address issues with wide-ranging effects.
A local named Justin Mendoza who has worked with the Neighborhood Health Center, has experience with collaborative communities and is in favor of what they offer.
“During my time
working with these areas, I have witnessed many good deeds done for community
members, and this solely serves to emphasize that there is still more to be
done to make sure that everyone can take advantage of the advances in health
care that the country has made,” Mendoza said.
As a whole, America has made many mistakes concerning their health care and it is now impacting millions negatively but that doesn’t mean that change can’t still happen.
Local health professionals in Buffalo understand all of these issues and are actively doing more to speak up about it in hopes of others catching on and sharing the message as well.
From local foundations to collaborative communities, there is a lot that can be done to help many in the Buffalo area and beyond.