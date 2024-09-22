AKG ready to unveil artistic eating, drinking options

Buffalo AKG Museum Executive Chef Jessica Arends is preparing the fall menu that will launch on Sept. 26 in both dining areas in the museum. The AKG is more than the artwork; it includes artful upscale dining experiences. Using fresh and local ingredients Arends is launching fall favorites in Cornelia cafe such as a Dutch Baby with cinnamon apples, pork schnitzel with sweet potato spaetzle and apple beurre blanc, short ribs with a mushroom risotto, and maple crème brulee. The Sculpture Bar will include a menu of craft cocktails that are inspired by paintings of women throughout the gallery such as black walnut Manhattan, and strawberry basil infused Aperol spritz. The Sculpture Bar will include a menu of fall themed small plates including butternut squash humus, cheese plate, charcuterie plates, honey Cajan roasted nuts, and spiced pear parfait. Cornelia is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays to Mondays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. The Sculpture Bar is open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays. By Rylee Shott