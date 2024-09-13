Colleges push for students to register to vote

In
2020 48% of people ages 18-24 voted in the presidential election, the lowest
among all age groups, according to Statista.
Despite
less than half of the age group voting, it was a 9% increase from the 2016
election and the highest turnout from this age group since 1972.
Dr. Shyam Sriram
This is because there has been a push to increase voter turnout among this age group recently. The largest push to increase turnout in this age group comes from colleges and universities.
Locally, there is a big push from Canisius University and Buffalo State University to get students to vote.
“Politics matter, the people you elect affect your daily life. Voting does matter if it’s only one person” said Junior Analee DeGlopper, executive vice president of the United Student Association at Canisius.
Both Canisius and Buffalo State are pushing hard to get students registered.
“Go out and register,” said Dr. Peter Yacobucci, associate professor at Buffalo State’s Political Science department.
Dr. Shyam Sriram, the program director of Canisius’s Political Science department, is focused on getting students registered to vote because many people do not know they have to. At Canisius they have been putting up registration flyers all over campus that have a QR code that leads to a registration site so students can register to vote on their phones.
One of the biggest issues with college students is if they are going to college and live out of state, how will they be able to vote?
“I always tell students you should want to define your residence where you live most of the year,” Dr. Yacobucci said.
Dr. Yacobucci on what age group votes most reliably
This gives more voting power to the student body not just for the presidential election but also local and state elections.
If you choose to reside in your home state, you can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you and you can still vote in your home state.
In New York state you must register to vote a month before the election.
Buffalo State is having a voter registration drive on Sept. 18. The League of Women Voters will be on campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
Canisius is pushing for students to get more involved in local and state elections.
Canisius tried to get people to register to vote last year for local elections but with people being from all different areas it fell through; they are hoping with this year being a presidential election it would be a great opportunity to do it this year.
“The Presidential vote is important. But I am more interested in all the down ballot votes,” Dr. Sriram said.
Many people in this age do not vote in elections due to lack of interest or knowledge of the elections.
“Democracy only works if the voice
of the people is heard,” Dr. Yacobucci said.
Even if you’re not into politics just spend at least a few minutes researching the issues you care about and go out and vote said Dr. Yacobucci.
Both Canisius and Buffalo State are expecting to have polling sites on their campus for the presidential election on Nov. 7.