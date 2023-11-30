W. S. Community Services to benefit from podcast party

Jim Tamol and The Square podcast have selected the West Side Community Services to be the beneficiary of the podcast’s third annual Christmas party. “We’re grateful to The Square Podcast for choosing West Side Community Services as the recipient of the proceeds of their annual Christmas party,” said Mary Schaefer, director. “Their donation will go toward things like enriching after-school programs for K-6, the West Side Teens programs, and the adult program for folks 55 and up. All programs that work to make the West Side a better healthier and more connected place to live," Schaefer said. The Square is a culture, politics, and economic podcast covering Western New York. The Christmas party will be held from 7-10 p.m., Dec. 8 at Armory Restaurant, 311 Connecticut St. Admission is $40 for food a drink and the live show. By Michael Mueller