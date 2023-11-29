Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Annual Anti-Displacement Summit set for Dec. 9
Leighton Jones, communication director for Our City Action Buffalo, is preparing for the 5th annual Anti-Displacement Summit in partnership with PUSH Buffalo. The Summit will be held from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dec. 9 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave. The event gives community members insight on issues taking place within the community. The event will consist of several workshops and discussions on topics such as immigration, education, and transportation. PUSH will be hosting workshops and discussions on affordable housing and climate. There also will be a panel discussion on last year’s blizzard and a memorial held for the lives that were lost during the blizzard. “This year we want to have an emergency plan. Are there going to be emergency services in place? Are we going to have emergency vehicles and things of that nature to ensure our community is safe in the future,” Jones said. Reservations requested. By George McClendon, Jr.
Posted by Bengal News Editor at 6:58 AM