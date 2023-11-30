Tree lighting to highlight shopping season

In preparation for the year’s busiest shopping season, Sales Associate Cassidy Kozub of Sunshine & Bluebirds 798 Elmwood Ave., arranges a festive display to get shoppers in the holiday spirit. Elmwood Village is home to many small businesses that have special sales this month. To kick off the holiday season on Dec. 5, the Elmwood Village Association and Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church will host caroling and a visit from Kris Kringle beginning at 3 p.m. followed by a holiday tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the church, 875 Elmwood Ave. By Kelly Ackerman