Stitch Buffalo heads to new home in 2024

Dawne Hoeg, founder and executive director of Stitch Buffalo, is excited for the opportunities the new Stitch Buffalo location will bring in the future. What started out as an embroidery shop for refugee women on the West Side has grown to become a diverse textile arts center. It has grown so much throughout its nine years of being in business to the point where the organization has outgrown its 1,500-square-foot store on Niagara Street. The new location will be at 284 Plymouth Ave. Stitch Buffalo will occupy the first floor, which is 4,800 square feet. The construction has begun and is expected to be completed in early 2024. Stitch Buffalo has launch a capital campaign to fund the new location. By George McClendon