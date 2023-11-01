New W.S. Bazaar offers business services for vendors

Yanush Sanmugaraja, senior director of Economic Development with the West Side Bazaar, says the bazaar offers its WEDI entrepreneurs business workshops and services such as accounting. The workshops and training include support for business plan development, building a social media presence, and creating monthly financial statements. The new West Side Bazaar, 1432 Niagara St., is running its long-awaited grand opening celebration until Nov. 4. The celebration includes the opening of eight restaurants and four retail businesses. The new location has two floors with space for 24 businesses and 82 café seats. By Brittany Whalen