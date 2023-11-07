Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Free Narcan training Saturdays at Lafayette Center

 

Every third Saturday of the month, residents can attend free Narcan training at 257 Lafayette Center. The training is the result of a three-way partnership between the site’s tenants, Whole Stories Therapy, Queer City Therapy and Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services. WNY Mobile OPS CEO Rashone Scott-Williams says although it’s important to learn how to administer Narcan, prevention is also a key factor in avoiding an overdose death. “We also give participants something so that they can test the drug before they consume it,” she said. The training is held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the center, 257 Lafayette Ave., Suite 103, is free to attend and does not require registration. By Angela Caico

