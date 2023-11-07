Free Narcan training Saturdays at Lafayette Center

Every third Saturday of the month, residents can attend free Narcan training at 257 Lafayette Center. The training is the result of a three-way partnership between the site’s tenants, Whole Stories Therapy, Queer City Therapy and Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services. WNY Mobile OPS CEO Rashone Scott-Williams says although it’s important to learn how to administer Narcan, prevention is also a key factor in avoiding an overdose death. “We also give participants something so that they can test the drug before they consume it,” she said. The training is held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the center, 257 Lafayette Ave., Suite 103, is free to attend and does not require registration. By Angela Caico