Provisions 139 pantry now open at new location

Mary Schaefer, director of operations at West Side Community Services, stocks shelves at the new Provisions 139 location at 44 Breckenridge St. Provisions 139 is open twice a week every week on Wednesdays 12-3 p.m. and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. The pantry is open to anyone living in zip codes 14201, 14209, 14213, and 14222. To register you will need a photo ID and a proof of address. There is also a diaper bank available for thsoe with proof of birth certificate for a child under three years old. If you register to shop you can come into the pantry twice a month, once every two weeks. The space is two times the size of the previous location, and Provisions is working with Nourish New York as well. “Because we have this money from Nourish NY, we now have a much wider group of suppliers,” Schaefer said. To donate or volunteer, contact Provisions 139 at info@wscsbuffalo.org By Andrew Forsyth