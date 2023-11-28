Community Beer's blue brew supports Special Olympics

Lindsay Pike, a bartender at Community Beer Works, 520 7th St., on drops off a cold and crisp pilsner with quite an interesting color. This special beer is Polar Plunge Pilsner, created to support the Polar Plunge on Dec. 2 at Woodlawn Beach State Park. All proceeds from the sale of the beer will benefit the Special Olympics. Chris Groves, marketing director at Community Beer Works, described the beer as a blue raspberry pilsner. "We made a special batch of beer for this event. Come down and try the beer, you have never seen a beer like this before,” Groves said. The beer is on tap at Community Beer Works and is available at any Fattey Beer Co. store. By Joseph Cali