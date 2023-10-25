Newest public mural represents local residents

Marcus Chambers walks his dog past the West Side's newest mural, on the southside of the Lyndon B. Johnson Apartments, Main Street and Humboldt Parkway. The mural was created by Canadian artist Aaron Li-Hill to represent the people living in the area. Emerson Barr, executive director of the Buffalo Arts Commission, says that Mayor Byron Brown is active in the public art sector. “He has contributed funding to the Public Art Initiative, and he has played a role in the increase in art installations citywide,” Barr says. Most murals are privately done, Barr says, but some are facilitated by the Buffalo AKG Art Museum’s Public Art Initiative. By Kelly Ackerman