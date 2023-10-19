PUSH homes on track for year-end completion

PUSH Buffalo is making strides in finishing construction of its anticipated West Side Housing Project this fall. After delays in the project, the anticipated finish date still stands for the end of 2023.
The planning of the West Side housing project began in 2017 and the construction began in spring of 2022. Dawn Wells-Clyburn, executive director of PUSH, says the project faced many delays coming off the heels of the pandemic.
“We’re about 80 percent finished with the project. Our goal is to have the homes finished by the end of the year. If there is a delay, it will only be by a month or two,” Wells-Clyburn said.
The 49-unit housing project has been a tremendous need in the community for many years. The construction sites are located on Massachusetts, West, Parkdale, and West Delevan avenues and Rhode Island, Hampshire, Congress, and 14th streets. Wells-Clyburn said the finished units have been fully occupied as the construction comes to an end. All the buildings have rooftop solar panels and will be all-electric. Wells-Clyburn sustainability was a major goal in the design of the buildings.
“Our major goal was to use the green infrastructure installs to help with flooding being so close to the lake and to be more eco-friendly,” Wells-Clyburn said.
With soaring rent prices, the project has been welcomed by West Side residents. Common Council Majority Leader, David Rivera, says the project has done more to help with the quality of life of West Side residents.
“People are excited for it. Vacant lots are being brought back to life. There is more investment in businesses and homes. People are moving back to the West Side,” Rivera said.
The unit rental prices are anticipated to be $610 for one bedroom, $730 for a two-bedroom, and $825 for a three-bedroom. Heat and electricity are included in the price of rent. Affordable housing is not a unique need only on the West Side. According to Rentdata.org the average price for a 2-bedroom apartment in New York in 2023 is $1,313 a month. Janayia Capers, Organizer - AP for Housing Justice at PUSH, says the need for change is rooted in organizing communities to push for rent control and advocate for lower utility bills.
“PUSH is on the West Side. If we are successful here in Buffalo, we’ll use our organizing methods in other parts of the state. We work with other organizations such as Housing Justice for All,” Capers said.
PUSH Buffalo has been successful in the West Side of Buffalo building affordable units but the project is not likely to expand after construction is completed.
“What we’ve done is provided a model to anyone, anywhere, could use. Right now, we’re looking into retrofitting some of the older homes we had before with green energy technology that was not available in the past. Currently, we have the West Side homes project and we’re focused on perfecting what we already have,” Wells-Clyburn said.
PUSH will continue to own the buildings for the long term after construction is finished. Applications are still available through Jan. 8, 2024 by contacting the West Side Homes rental office located at 43 Mortimer St. in person or by mail.