GObike recruits local artist for bump-out project

By Angela Caico
GObike began construction of its latest bump-out project on Oct. 3 at the corner of Carolina Street and Prospect Avenue, but this time it’s teamed up with Starlight Studio to add a unique element to the design.
For the past few years, GObike has been installing temporary traffic-calming measures such as bump-outs and pavement markings at high-traffic intersections in Buffalo. One common complaint from residents was that the configurations were unsightly. That’s where Starlight came in.
Starlight Studio and Art Gallery is a program that works with developmentally disabled adults who are passionate about creating art. It provides an ample workspace for them, assists with getting their pieces included in exhibits and coordinates sales of their artwork.
Starlight Studio Director Carrie Marcotte says that when they were tasked with choosing an artist’s work to incorporate within the bump-outs, Shamika Long was an obvious choice due to her distinctive use of patterns. The artwork will be painted onto the street by neighborhood volunteers with a special paint called StreetBond that is expected to last three to five years.
Carrie Marcotte gives details on the project:
The project was funded by Expanding Access to Arts, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts. GObike Executive Director Justin Booth says the paint will be used to delineate where cars are supposed to be, and to create extra space for pedestrians. Ultimately, GObike is hoping the city will invest in making these installations permanent.
“Our goal is the make our streets safter for people to walk, people to bike, and for the people that live here, as well as slowing down traffic to make it safer for drivers as well,” he said.
As a West Side resident and member of the local block club, Booth says that people were concerned about the corner looking like a construction site. Based on that feedback, GObike decided to turn this project into an attractive neighborhood amenity instead.
Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, who lives right around the corner from Prospect and Carolina, says he’s been focused on investing in these types on non-profit organizations and projects because the West Village is a narrow and dense district that thrives on its walkability. GObike, he says, has creatively found a way to make the neighborhood safer and more pedestrian friendly.
“This is something that’s really evolved over the course of three years, and I’m thrilled that now it’s going to have a public art element to it,” he said.
The project was expected to be completed by mid-October, however due to inclement weather and a delayed shipment of paint, the anticipated completion is now by the end of the month. Starlight Studio looks forward to collaborating with GObike again for future projects.
Marcotte says GObike wants the bump-outs to be prominent and have fun with them.
“They can certainly be painted one color, but GObike would really like to have the funding to have them be these really decorative areas,” she said.