Pessecow talks - and cleans - trash on area streets

Katherine Pessecow, director of the Western New York Trash Mob, says the organization was a direct response to the clean on her own street after clashes occurred with police and protestors following the death of George Floyd in 2020. “It was just a very organic call on our block after a hectic night that neighbors get together early in the morning and we just cleaned up some of the broken glass and damaged property and all the chaos that ensued from that night,” Pessecow said. Pessecow has been the director of the local non-profit for three years and says that the organization’s cleanup days, most recently on April 22, are about more than just picking up trash. “It’s really more of a community event where we get people to host or to partner and it’s all free and community members can visit tables by our partners,” Pessecow said. By Carly Lawson