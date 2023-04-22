Apply now for Allentown scholarship

The Allentown Art Festival is offering its annual scholarships for high school artists.
The deadline for this year’s scholarships is April 23.
Rita Harrington-Lippman, festival president, said the awards are offered for high school students across the eight counties in Western New York. There are eight scholarships available with each valuing $2,000.
These awards are available to students who graduate from a Western New York high school and major in visual arts at an accredited college.
The organization also has a returning student’s program for students who have previously applied for prior scholarships.
Lippman said that the organization is also hosting an upcoming poster design competition with a $2,000 prize that students can participate in as well.
“Students can apply in the student category, and they may even be considered for the entire for the poster for the show,” Lippman said.
The 66th festival is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., June 10 and 11. By Carly Lawson