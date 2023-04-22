Cherry Blossom Festival marks 10th year

Spring brings the arrival of Buffalo’s blooming Cherry Blossom Festival.
This year will mark the 10th year annual festival, which is set to take place April 27 to April 30 in the Japanese Garden near the Buffalo History Museum.
Paula Hinz, co-chair of the Japanese Garden, says in Japan viewing the blossoms represents the importance of savoring life.
“Cherry blossoms blooming reminds us that we have to stop and enjoy the present moment, because the blossoms won't be here for long,” Hinz says.
Hinz also says that every year a few limbs of the trees break and how she would like to better educate visitors on preserving the cherry trees.
“One person can do a lot of damage in the garden without having any malice. How can we educate people on how to interact with nature? We need to take these moments and teach them,” Hinz said.
The festival partners with Olmsted Parks Conservancy, Buffalo History Museum, Music is Art, and Friends of the Japanese Garden.
“All of us bring something different to the festival. It's a really fun way for us to add new parts to the festival. I think it’s going to be be a blast,” Hinz said.
This four-day festival will be filled with a variety of activities for visitors to enjoy. This year's activities include silent auctions, food, live music, boat rides and tea tasting. By Tanya Gamble