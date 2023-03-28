Southern Junction moves to Connecticut Street

Ryan Fernandez, owner of Southern Junction, slices through brisket as his restaurant prepares for a big expansion. Southern Junction has served as a “Texas-style” barbeque and curry takeout restaurant on Chandler Street. since 2020. However, this summer, the restaurant will be expanding to 367 Connecticut St., the former site of Black Sheep restaurant,which closed a year ago. Due to COVID-related restrictions, Fernandez was never able to fully open his restaurant to the public. This left Southern Junction as a takeout-only restaurant, which put limits on Fernandez’s menu. “Barbeque is best eaten fresh. There’s been a lot of menu items I haven’t been able to do because they just don’t hold well to travel. Now I’ll be able to bring those items back,” Fernandez said. With plenty of extra space to work with, the expansion to the new location will now allow Southern Junction to operate as a dine-in restaurant. By Justin Siejak