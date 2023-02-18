Remedy House owner, workers discuss union

Workers at local coffee shop Remedy House, 429 Rhode Island St., are working to form a union in an attempt to improve working conditions at their place of work. Employees have complained about things such as missing paychecks, an undesirable working environment, and an overall lack of communication from the owners of the shop. Bailey Arena, a shift lead and one of the union leaders at Remedy House, believes this move is important for all workers involved at the coffee shop. “It’s about what is right for the collective and how can we make sure everyone has a fair and safe workplace,” Arena said. Both sides seem to be understanding of the other and will work together towards a compromise. By Justin Siejak