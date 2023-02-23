Thursday, February 23, 2023
Olmsted Parks getting ready for warmer weather
Mariann Caprino and her dog Greta take a walk through Delaware Park on a recent mild afternoon. Though the weather has been changeable, it hasn't stopped the Olmsted Parks Conservancy from getting the parks ready for warmer seasons. Jim Coyle, conservancy director of operations said crews have been working to clear storm damage caused by the December blizzard, though they had to contend with equipment getting stuck in mud at times. “Our forestry team, working closely with our operations team, worked extremely hard to get all the debris carefully and safely cleared,” Coyle said. Some plants, including the cherry trees at the Buffalo History Museum, have begun responding to unseasonable warm temperatures and are "waking up early, thinking it is already spring," Coyle said. By Andrew McClare
