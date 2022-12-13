Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Liquidation sale at Gothic City continues
Charlie Leone, the previous owner of Gothic City Architectural Antiques, is presiding over the liquidation sale of the inventory at the shop, 1940 Niagara St., before the property is redeveloped into an arts and wellness campus by the new owners. With 52 years of experience in the business, Leone has worked at the location on Niagara Street for 31 years. The unique store specializes in architectural antiques making it possible to furnish any home with a touch of history. Most of the items were bought from old buildings that were being taken down or renovated. The inventory includes architectural items such as stained glass, vintage plumbing, wrought iron, mantels and pots, lighting and hardware, yard and garden items, and furniture. By Amnah Mohsin and Otisha James
