West Side diaper bank opens for withdrawals

West Side Community Services has partnered with Every Bottom Covered to create a diaper bank at Provisions 139. The diaper bank is just a short walk away from the Community Services main building and is located at 139 Vermont St. Provisions and its services are available to residents within zip codes: 14201, 14209, 14213, 14222. In order to qualify for services, one must show identification and proof of residence. The diaper bank is in the same facility as the food pantry. Once that is shown and verified, Community Services allows those in need to take 25 diapers per child, twice per month. Mary Schaefer, the senior manager of marketing at Community Services, said that the two organizations partnered up to make a diaper bank that services Buffalo’s West Side because the diaper banks that exist within Buffalo may be too far away for some residents to go to without disrupting their day in a significant way. For those who do not live in the zip codes listed above, Every Bottom Covered helps Buffalo’s East Side, and is located at 877 E. Delavan Ave. By Jason Guth and Kyle Wekenmann