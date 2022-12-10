Auction to support adoptions ends tomorrow

Although National Adoption Day was Nov. 19, adoption efforts happen year-round.
Families of FANA WNY Inc, is hosting a ‘Tis the Season Christmas Virtual Auction. through 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.
The auction has a variety of Colombian and Buffalo-themed prizes up for bidding. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to FANA, a Spanish acronym that stands for The Foundation for the Assistance of Abandoned Children, the name of an orphanage located in Bogata, Colombia.
The organization has been in operation for 30 years and continues to positively impact families' lives. The incorporation partners with the Madison Adoption Associates, an adoption agency that facilitates families through the adoption process.
“National Adoption Day is a great day to celebrate individuals who have been adopted and families who have benefited through adoption. For every child adopted there’s more who need help. It's really important for us to continue to support the children who are left behind who are still looking for families,” Annie Dobies, a volunteer coordinator for Families of FANA, said. By Tanya Gamble