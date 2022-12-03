Mr. Sizzle's brings creativity to burgers and more

|Christopher Casas owns Mr. Sizzle's with his wife Casey
During the COVID-19 pandemic, most people were home binge-watching and eating snacks. However, Christopher Casas and his wife Casey developed an idea to open a restaurant with an interesting combination of food. The couple decided to open Mister Sizzle's in 2021. Mister Sizzle's, 346 Connecticut St., near Normal Avenue, is a trendy and inclusive burger restaurant with customers rushing to the doors to try its unique combination of food. From their peanut butter and jelly burger to pork rinds combined with hot fudge, peanut butter, and powdered sugar, the couple has come up with ideas for food combinations and creative names for their dishes to serve to the public. Unlike most restaurants, especially on Sundays, Mister Sizzle's is open late daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and serves brunch only on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. "The West Side chose us; the space opened up, we came down here when we looked at the Horsefeathers building, and we fell in love with it, and that's been amazing. The West Side definitely embraced us, and we are very grateful for it," Christopher Casas, the owner of Mister Sizzle's, said. The restaurant includes a bar with cocktails, other alcoholic beverages, and milkshakes. Mister Sizzle's also included vegan options and mocktails to include those who may have dietary restrictions or do not drink alcohol. Mister Sizzle's also caters to customers who want to host an event or party. By Danielle Graham