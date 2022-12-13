'Friends' to mark homelss persons memorial day
Volunteers from D'Youville University's lacrosse team joined Friends of Night People's Chef Chauncey to serve a meal recently at the organization's location at 394 Hudson St. Friends
of Night People will be joining other organizations to mark national
Homeless Persons Memorial Day on Dec. 21. Developed by the National Coalition
for the Homeless, the day is held annually on the winter solstice, the longest
day of the year, to remember those who died homeless the past year. Patty
Krehbiel, relationship manager, said it is a special event for Friends of Night
People and its volunteers, who spend the year providing food and necessities to
address the impact of poverty. The organization serves meals on a daily basis
including Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. By Alessia Gervasi