Tuesday, December 13, 2022

'Friends' to mark homelss persons memorial day


Volunteers from D'Youville University's lacrosse team joined Friends of Night People's Chef Chauncey to serve a meal recently at the organization's location at 394 Hudson St. Friends of Night People will be joining other organizations to mark national Homeless Persons Memorial Day on Dec. 21. Developed by the National Coalition for the Homeless, the day is held annually on the winter solstice, the longest day of the year, to remember those who died homeless the past year. Patty Krehbiel, relationship manager, said it is a special event for Friends of Night People and its volunteers, who spend the year providing food and necessities to address the impact of poverty. The organization serves meals on a daily basis including Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. By Alessia Gervasi

