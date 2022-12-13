Get your car ready for winter driving

Some snowfall has already made an appearance this season however, winter will be making its full effect on your vehicle soon enough. Carm & Sal’s Automobile Services, 1460 Niagara St. has the skills and knowledge to keep you driving safe. Making sure your tires are equipped for the snow is just the start of the list. Before the snow becomes severe, it is important to keep in mind that there are steps to take to avoid troublesome circumstances. Co-Owner of Carm & Sal’s, Joe Bonfante stresses the importance of preparing for safe driving this winter. It would be smart to keep a snow shovel and items to keep you warm in case of an emergency, Bonfante said. By Allesia Gervasi