Salvation Army seeking food donations

Some of us enjoy celebrating the cold months by sipping a pumpkin flavored drink and munching on a crisp apple. Others enjoy spending their time and energy helping those in need. Many of these people volunteer with the Salvation Army. This is a charity service that urges people to donate whatever they can to their organization so that they can give it to those who need it. With the holidays approaching many locations are requesting food donations to help people who don’t have homes or the ability to prepare meals for themselves. One of these locations is run by Major Marta Arocho at 187 Grant St. Major Arocho urges people to donate turkeys, fruits, vegetables, and canned goods. By Jason Guth and Kyle Wekenmann